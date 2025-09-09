ENERGY RUMINATIONS

Ronald Stein
Sep 9

The USA's 350 million represent less than 5% of the 8 billion on this planet.

The USA can "afford" to finance carbon capture programs, but 80% of those 8 billion on this planet are living on less than $10/day and cannot afford ANY such programs.

The basic question is: Can 5% of the world's population change the world's atmosphere?

Heather Hoff
Sep 9

This is a sad situation. I don’t want to push nuclear on people who don’t want it, but I honestly believe that once they know enough, everyone will want it. It’s absolutely the right way to go and our best hope at addressing ALL the issues we care about, including a JUST transition to our clean energy future.

Thanks for writing this!

