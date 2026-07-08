ENERGY RUMINATIONS

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MFT's avatar
MFT
7d

This chart clearly shows that renewables have barely made a dent in our energy demand, even after spending trillions on it worldwide. It’s not even keeping up with the growth rate, and forget about trying to use it for the data centers. As a standalone power source 24/7 it’s worthless in my book!

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Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
7d

Outstanding article, and I look forward to covering it on a podcast soon!

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