ENERGY RUMINATIONS
Native Nuclear
A new organization named Native Nuclear is empowering Native communities, uplifting tribal sovereignty and traditional indigenous values through energy…
22 hrs ago
•
Douglas C. Sandridge
12
2
Germany’s Nuclear U-Turn Causes Political Fallout
The Energy Poster Child of what Not to do.
Published on Energy News Beat
•
Jul 3
June 2025
Is there a third way?
Figure 1.
Published on Gordian Knot News
•
Jun 27
PetroNerds Discuss Nuclear Energy
Trisha Curtis, CEO of PetroNerds, brings a conversation about nuclear energy to her clients and podcast listeners
Jun 11
•
Douglas C. Sandridge
6
May 2025
4 Executive Orders to Support U. S. Nuclear Energy
Last week, the Trump Administration issued 4 EO's signaling the importance of expanding nuclear energy and acknowledging the role of the Federal…
May 28
•
Douglas C. Sandridge
5
April 2025
Colorado Classifies Nuclear As Clean Energy. Now What?
A rocky, mountain, way for atomic energy in the Centennial State
Published on Energy Bad Boys
•
Apr 29
AI: The Next Big Thing?
A definite "Maybe"
Published on The Electric Grandma
•
Apr 19
COLORADO’s FIRST STEP TOWARDS ENERGY SOBRIETY
On Monday, March 31st, 2025, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed HB25-1040 which defines nuclear energy as “clean energy” under the Colorado Revised…
Apr 2
•
Douglas C. Sandridge
14
March 2025
Fossil Fuels in the Classroom
Why the new children’s book Fossil Fuels in the Classroom by Floyd Trujillo provides an appropriate balance to the energy curriculum being taught in our…
Mar 18
•
Douglas C. Sandridge
6
How Real is the Landman Series? - and Is President Trump's Drill Baby Drill a reality?
You won't want to miss this fun episode of the Energy News Beat Conversations in Energy with Stu Turley and also on the Energy Impacts with David…
Published on Energy News Beat
•
Mar 15
39:47
The Cost of Cowardice
and the hope to break free
Published on American Fission
•
Mar 10
February 2025
Restarting Germany’s Nuclear Reactors
There is a pathway for Germany to reverse its devastating decision to shut down all of its nuclear reactors.
Feb 26
•
Douglas C. Sandridge
10
